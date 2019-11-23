Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Lorraine Foraker passed away peacefully on November 17, 2019 at 11:58 pm, just two minutes shy of living a full 99 years. She was born on November 19, 1920 in Devil's Lake, ND to Joseph Boehmer and Olga Amundson. Dorothy was the eldest of eight children born to the couple. After graduation from Pasco High, Dorothy met and married Verne Foraker, of Kennewick in 1939. They had four children in the Tri-City area before moving to Snohomish County in 1948, a move they often referred to as the best decision they ever made. Dorothy worked for Scott Paper Co. for 27 years. Dorothy is survived by daughters, Lynne Colleen Manning, Lois Elayne Foraker, daughter-in-law, Janet, grandchildren, Eric, Terrence (Delores), Andrew (Rachel); Angela and Mark Manning; Nancy Floyd; David Brown and Sean Matheney and eight great-grand children. She is preceded in death by husband, Verne; son, Allen Shane; daughter, Molly Gayle; granddaughter, Missy Titus; and great grand daughter, Jacqui Foraker; and her siblings, LaVone, Helen, Virgil, Donald, and Neva. Dorothy was a fabulous cook; she loved visiting with family and friends. Her coffee pot enjoyed oasis status with many over the years. She also loved trees and crows; if you want to memorialize her life, please plant a tree. In the ground or in a container...your choice. A private internment will take place at Cypress Lawn Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Please go online to





