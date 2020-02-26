Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mar. 22, 1936 – Feb. 20, 2020. Dorothy, 83, of Washington State, passed away peacefully at the Terrace at Beverly Lake Memory Care in Everett. She loved gardening, dancing, crocheting, golfing and bowling. But most of all, she loved to sing. From an early age, Dorothy sang at her father's church in Clearview and continued to sing throughout her life. Dorothy was born in Snohomish to her parents Joseph and Velma Haley. She was the ninth child of eleven. She graduated from Snohomish High School in 1954. Dorothy married three times – Earl W. Lange, Sr., Lee I. Walster and Lawrence M. Anderson. She had three children from the first and then another from the second. She made her home in Auburn, Nemah, South Bend, Shelton and Lake City. She is survived by her children: Roxane Woods of Albuquerque, NM, Earl W. Lange Jr. (Tara) of Mill Creek, Laura Van Deventer (Bruce) of Lynnwood and Lee A. Walster (Chuck) of Buckley along with her stepdaughter, Debra Cranson. She is also survived by her husband, Larry Anderson. Dorothy had many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Her surviving siblings are Wilbur, David and Carol. Her other siblings preceded her in death – Verna, Melissa, William, Ruth, Calvin, Betty and Andrew, along with her first two husbands – Lee Walster and Earl Lange Sr. Interment will be held in the Tahoma National Cemetery with her second husband, Lee.



