August 21, 1926 - April 4, 2020 Dorothy M. Sexton passed away on April 4, 2020. She was blessed to have been surrounded by four of her loving daughters. She was born on August 21, 1926 to Arthur J. Krahn and Earlaine Krahn. Dorothy grew up in Ballard, Seattle and attended Ballard High School. After High school she attended Northwest Bible School. For many years, she and her family attended Kenmore Assembly of God where she was Superintendent of the Sunday School. Dorothy was preceded in death by her first husband, Clarence Compin, in 1982, and her second husband, Donald Sexton, in 2018. Others that preceded her in death were her parents, Arthur J. Krahn and Earlaine Krahn; sister, Bernice; sister, Merle Hannam; brother, Edward (Krahn) Jeffries; and her son, Thomas Krahn. Grieving her are her daughters, Lynn Russell, Mary Cecsarini, Marge Compin, Patti Collins, and Pam Knutson. Dorothy is also survived by 16 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; niece, Lynda Wolfenbarger; and nephew, David Hannam. A memorial service will be planned for her in late summer at Edmonds City Park. Contributions to the in Dorothy's name would be appreciated.



