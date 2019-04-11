Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Mae Trotto. View Sign

December 26, 1926 - April 8, 2019 Dorothy Mae Trotto passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 in Arlington, WA at the age of 92. Dorothy was born December 26, 1926 in Anaconda, MT to Charles and Frances Darby. She graduated from Bellingham High School in 1945 and attended Western Washington for one year before she married Samuel Trotto in January 1947. Dorothy and Sam raised three daughters, spending most of their childrearing years in Portland, OR. Dorothy loved hand crafts including making the girls' clothes as they grew up. She was an artist, loved to sing, and was a prolific writer of poetry. She is survived by daughters, Joanne Wheeler, Carol (Bill) Hart, and Karin (David) Wesner; grandchildren, Jenni Enzor, Molly Wheeler, Daniel Harris, and Marc Hart; and great-grandchildren Willy and Ben Enzor, Pavane and Thera Wheeler-Wall, and Dakotah and Wesley Romano-Harris, all of whose hearts she regularly blessed. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 15, 2019 at Atonement Free Lutheran Church, 6905 172nd St. NE, Arlington, WA. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .



