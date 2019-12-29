Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Postill McNeill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy passed away Christmas Eve in Marysville, WA. She was 96. She was born in Vancouver BC, Canada, in 1923. Dorothy went to 21 schools in Canada and the US. (Her mother was a vagabond) Dorothy left school in her teens and on a bicycle delivered war time telegrams in Vancouver. She joined the RCAF when she was 18 years old. She and her first husband, George Postill and daughter, Cathy, moved to the US after the war. She began her travel career at PAN AM---working in travel agencies and eventually opening her own with friend, Doris Quam. D and D travel was very successful. She belonged to several groups; OES, Daughters of the Nile, Jesterettes, Badoura club, Orthopedic, Emblem club, Jobs Daughters, Seattle Scottish Highland Games, TOPS and more. She spent many happy hours at the Stillaguamish Senior Center. With her second husband, Jimmy McNeill, she traveled many times to Scotland, and enjoyed all types of Scottish activities. They had many parties in their Rec Room!!! She loved cats and dogs, any kind. During her time of Alzheimers, she often mentioned the neighbor's dog, Cooper. She was a true sun-worshipper. She had a pool at her home in LFP so her grandkids could learn to swim. She had a cabin at Lake Ki and moved there permanently in 1996. At the lake she had a running contest with two neighbors, Bob and Curt, to see who could swim in the lake first in the spring, and last in the fall! She often won!!! She loved to swim, dive, float, and boat. Dorothy was a fantastic cook, and passed her knowledge to her daughter and grand daughters. She would make hangtown fries at 2am for pipe band members that had been partying! She loved to read, any genre, and always had a book in her hand as she lay in the sun on her chaise!!! She loved living at Lake Ki. She traveled the world, and did some awesome things as a travel agent. She climbed Machu Pichu in Peru, floated down the Yukon River in a raft, slept in a yurt in Malaysia, crossed the Atlantic on the QE2. She wrote little diaries of her many trips! She jotted down the cost of food too, which was so low back in the day!! And always-what was served at each meal!! Dorothy had resided at the Cottages in Marysville for the last seven years. The family gives thanks for the wonderful personal, and friendly care they provided. She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Nairn (Robert), of Arlington, WA; granddaughters, Peggy Nairn, of Stanwood, WA, and Pam Nairn (Terry Raymond) of Marysville; great-grand children, Turtle Maynard (Arlie) of Arlington, Ian Henderson (Ana Hayden), of Anaheim, CA, and great-great grandson, Dalton Maynard; many nieces, nephews, and friends. No service at her request. Springtime scattering of her ashes.



