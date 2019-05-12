Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Remington. View Sign Service Information Weller Funeral Home 327 North MacLeod Ave Arlington , WA 98223-1323 (360)-435-2509 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy A. Remington Dorothy Remington, 91, of Marysville, WA, passed away April 21, 2019. She was born March 6, 1928 at her grandmother's home in Arlington, WA, to Clarence (Jiggs) and Urma Preston. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Victoria), daughter, Rebecca (David); grand-children, Krista York (Matt), Mitchell Brown and two great grandchildren, Aiden and Audrey York. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack Remington and brother, Clarence (Dick) Preston. Dorothy grew up in West Seattle where she met and married Jack while he was stationed at Sand Point Naval Base. Being a military wife they traveled the world (Japan, Florida, Maine, California, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania) before retiring in Marysville. She will be remembered for her love of family, animals and especially the beach. She was an accomplished artist. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers please remit any donations to the .





