In Loving Memory of Dorothy (Dottie) Rose Cainion July 16, 1946-November 19, 2019 Dottie was born July 16, 1946 in Augusta, GA. She rested November 19, 2019 in Everett, WA. Dottie is preceded in death by her parents, Ellen M. Collins and Jimmie Holmes. She is survived by brothers: Kenneth L. Holmes (Joyce), Arthur L. Glover, Jimmie Holmes Jr. (Beatrice); sister, Cheryl K. Holmes; nephews: Wendell Holmes (Ericka), Wesley Holmes, Corey Glover; nieces: Kela Chatman (Demetrius), Armelighka Glover, Adrienne Holmes. Viewing, Celebration of Life, Remembrance and Burial, 12:00 Noon Saturday, December 14, 2019, Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills, 409 Filbert Road, Lynnwood, WA 98036 In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) 400 Washington Ave. Montgomery, AL 36104 To make a donation on the phone please call (334) 956-8408 or Online: donate.splcenter.org
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 10, 2019