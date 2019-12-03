Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Rose Smoke. View Sign Service Information Weller Funeral Home 327 North MacLeod Ave Arlington , WA 98223-1323 (360)-435-2509 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Rose Smoke passed away on November 27, 2019 at Providence Hospital in Everett, WA with her son and daughter at her bedside. She was born on April 4, 1929 in Arlington, WA to George and Janet Boursaw, the eldest of three daughters. After graduation from Arlington High School in 1947, Dorothy moved to Everett to work for Weyerhaeuser. She met Cecil Smoke at Bryant Grange, and they were married on January 22, 1949 in Arlington where they raised their two children on the Smoke Brothers family dairy farm. Dorothy also worked at Murphy Feed Store and later retired from Seafirst Bank in 1988 after 16 years. That same year, Dorothy and Cecil moved to five acres on the former Boursaw homestead where they hosted holidays and gatherings for family and friends. They also enjoyed traveling together throughout the US and Canada, including several group tours where they made lasting friendships. And Dorothy's international travels with lifelong girlfriends took her to 19 countries. Dorothy and Cecil were married for 59 years. She is survived by daughter, Cindy Torkelson (Don Kelstrom) of Snohomish, WA; son, Stan (Wendy) Smoke of Wenatchee, WA; grand children, Amber (Jordan) Givens of Cashmere, WA; Kiffen (Corey) Dosch of Olympia, WA; Jeff (Jessica) Smoke of Waterville, WA; Andrew (Taylor) Smoke and Max Smoke of Wenatchee as well as 11 great grandchildren and two sisters, Verna Boursaw and Marge Andrus of Ohio, and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend sincere thanks to the staff of Brookdale Stanwood for 11 ½ years of care and kindness. The funeral service will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Weller Funeral Home with a reception to follow. Burial will take place at Arlington Municipal Cemetery. Dorothy was a





