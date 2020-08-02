Dorothy Stouder, resident of Marysville, passed away on July 18th, 2020 after a difficult battle with a longterm illness.

Dorothy was born in Marysville, CA. She always said how strange it was to start out life in one Marysville and end up in another! Dorothy overcame many obstacles in her life that almost anyone else would have thrown their hands up and said "I'm done!" But anyone that knew Dorothy knew how strong, loving & kind she was (and how much she loved Mickey Mouse)! Definitely one in a million.

Dorothy had a heart made of gold (in the shape of a Mickey head), and left her imprint on so many of those around her. Working in retail locally the last decade she made many friends from co-workers & regular customers that were always happy to see her. She was very well liked, and people would specifically go into her work looking for her.

Dorothy spent most of her life in California, and moved to Washington in 2006. She met the love of her life, Joe, shortly thereafter. They had both been on hard times in their lives, but together they were wonderful. Dorothy & Joe both had grown kids of their own, and together they blended a beautiful family. Over the years they were blessed with many grandchildren (9 in total), and EVERYONE knew these sweet babies were her life! It would be chaotic, loud & crazy and there would be Grandma (her favorite name) in the middle of it smiling, giving a hug and handing one of the kids a cookie.

Dorothy fought a long hard battle, especially the last 6 months. She wanted so very bad to be with family, and her loving husband did everything possible to make that happen as long as they could. She was able to spend her last couple of months surrounded by her husband, kids & grandkids.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 13 years, Joe Stouder, son & daughter in law, Danny Dean & Amanda Chambers "Sweet Pea", bonus son, Lincoln Stouder, bonus daughter, Amy Stouder & bonus daughter & son in law Katy & Will Mullins. She is survived by 9 wonderful grandchildren who will forever hold her memory in their hearts, Julian, Shaun, Lucas, Daniel "Boots", Tyler, Caleb, Mariah, Willie & Xander. Her brother & sister in law Wayne & Brenda Dean.

Dorothy is preceeded in death by her parents, Miron & Margaret Dean, brother & sister in law Phillip & Patty Head.

Dorothy is no longer here on this Earth with us, but we know wherever she is she is making friends, snuggling with a Mickey blanket & watching a sappy Hallmark movie.

We love you Dorothy, Mom, Grandma

October 13, 1955 - July 18, 2020