Dorothy Stuart, 92 of Everett, WA, died August 16, 2019. Dorothy was born in Hensler, ND, but spent most of her life in Everett. At a young age she found Jesus Christ as her personal savior,and served Jesus the rest of her life. Dorothy married Leo Stuart and together they built their home and raised three sons: Jim (Connie), Randy (Debbie), Dale (Dixie). She leaves one sister, Carol (Don) Cummings. She was devoted to her family and her eight grandchildren, seventeen great grand-children and two great great grandchildren. Dorothy had a passion for cooking, especially rolls, pies and potatoes and gravy. She was a baker for the Edmonds School District. She was also an avid bowler. She was gentle, kind and loving to everyone while always speaking her mind. The family invites all to celebrate her life and share memories on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:00pm at Madison Community Church, 6900 Wetmore, Everett. Donations in her name may be made to Snohomish County Providence Hospice.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 8, 2019