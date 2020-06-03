Dorothy Viella (Yuill Taylor) Hansen
1933 - 2020
Dorothy Viella Hansen 1933-2020 Dorothy Hansen passed away May 6, 2020 from natural causes, after a five year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Vancouver, BC, Dorothy immigrated with her family to Seattle, where she attended Franklin High, graduating in 1952. She married Roy Taylor, and the couple lived on Queen Anne Hill, where they raised two children. After retirement from Safeco Insurance, Dorothy moved to the Mill Creek area where she enjoyed gardening and refurbishing houses with her husband, Paul Hansen. She will be remembered as a dog nut and a first-class Grandma who loved being part of everything her grandkids did. An enthusiastic traveler, Dorothy visited Europe several times, where she enjoyed touring gardens. She and Paul also took a year-long tour of the US in their motorhome. Dorothy lived for two years at Crista Memory Care, where she passed away peacefully, held in the loving arms of her son. She leaves children, Nancy Bartlett and Dale Taylor; step-children, Mickey Hansen, Gordy Hansen, and Laurie Brewis; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. A memorial will be held at a future date. To be notified, contact nancy@tidallife.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association.


Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jun. 3, 2020.
