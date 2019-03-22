Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorreen Levinsohn. View Sign

Dorreen W. Levinsohn Heaven gained an angel on March 13, 2019 as Dorreen W. Levinsohn was reunited with the love of her life, Ronald S. Levinsohn, who preceded her in death on September 4, 2013. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Dorreen is survived by her four children: Roni (Mick) Ziegler, Gini Burr, Al Levinsohn, and Shellie (David) Hutzenbiler; 10 grandchildren and their spouses, and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving her are two brothers, Tom (Mary) and Jim (JoAnn) Wagner, and numerous nieces and nephews. Her legacy of family, love, and generosity will live on through the lives of those she knew and loved. She was born on November 26, 1937 in Olean, New York to Dorr and Virginia Wagner. She met the one great love of her life, Ronald S. Levinsohn in 1955 at Pasadena City College. They married on November 29, 1957 and raised four children in a loving home. Her faith was strong and her family, church, friends and neighbors meant the world to her. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Advent Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 4306 132nd St SE, Mill Creek, WA 98012. A celebration of Dorreen's life will be held on May 5, 2019 at 2:30 p.m., Advent Lutheran Church in Mill Creek, WA.



