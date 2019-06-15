Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas D. Buchanan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas Dale Buchanan Douglas Buchanan, 46 of Darrington, WA, passed away June 6, 2019 in Oso, Washington. He was born August 31, 1972 in Arlington, WA, to Curtis and Leta Buchanan and was raised in Darrington graduating from Darrington High School in 1990. Doug is survived by his partner of 20 years Shelly Martin of Everett, WA; his children, Tyler Buchanan of Seattle, Kirsten Buchanan of Kamiah, ID, Kyle of Sedro-Wooley, WA; father, Curtis Buchanan of Darrington; sisters, Denise Lanz (Ladd) of Darrington, Michele Bradley (Doug) of Darrington, Laura Downey of Stanwood, WA; grandson, Landon Buchanan of Kamiah; Michelle Cook the mother of Tyler and Kirsten. Doug also leaves behind many friends, who had an impact on his life. Doug was known for his caring heart and love of his children, grandson, family, and friends. He always made sure that his children knew that he loved them no mater what and always made sure to hug his children and give them a kiss on the top of the forehead when saying goodbye. He also loved hunting, fishing, rafting and playing poker at his favorite casino, Tulalip. He was preceded in the death by his mom, Leta Buchanan in June 2000. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m., On Saturday,June 29, 2019 at Darrington United Methodist Church, 765 Emens Ave N Darrington, WA. 98241 with a dinner service to follow. In lieu of flowers, The family asks for donations to be made to .



