Doug Fraser Jr.





In loving memory of Douglas Donald Fraser Jr. Doug passed away Sunday September 6th, 2020 after a courageous 5 year battle with cancer. Doug was born June 9th, 1968 to Douglas and Jodie Fraser Sr. of Snohomish,Washington. Doug attended school in Snohomish and graduated class of 1986 from KingsTemple High School. Doug was a dedicated employee of WSDOT for the last 13 years and Rich's for the home for the previous 13 years.

Doug is survived by his beloved bride Michelle Fraser; daughter Ashley Allen (husband Matt), son Douglas D Fraser III (wife Ashley), son Hayden Kiltoff (girlfriend Farah) and grandsons Liam Allen, Roger Allen and Spencer Rey Fraser. He is also survived by his older siblings Janet Webb, Steve Fraser, Jay Fraser and Julie Broussard and his many nieces and nephews. Doug was preceded in death by his mother, father, grandparents and other family members.

Doug was a dedicated family man. His kids and grandkids were his pride and joy. He loved his bride Michelle to the ends of the earth and back. His family was his whole world. Doug grew up and lived most of his life in the town of Snohomish that he loved. He was an active member in his community where he was a local American Legion member, Past Worthy President and Chaplin for Local FOE #195 and current member. He also dedicated his time to the Fallen Hero's Banners of Snohomish County which was truly a passion of his.

He had an amazing sense of humor and overwhelming charm that could make anyone smile. He was a friend, confidant, protector to anyone that he knew. Doug knew no strangers. His jokes and crazy noises will be missed. He was loved by so many, the community has suffered a great loss.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time, information will be posted on Doug's facebook when available.

If you are wanting to make a donation in Doug's honor please vist: www.larysspeakeasy.org

June 9, 1968 - September 6, 2020