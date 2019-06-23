Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Deaton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

July 14, 1953 - May 7, 2019 Doug passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, with his beloved wife at his side, at his home in Everett, WA, after a brief illness. He was born in Soda Springs, ID, on July 14, 1953 and also lived in Colorado, Wyoming, and California prior to moving to Bellevue, WA, with his family as a child. Graduating from Sammamish High School in 1971 Doug was always eager to work and while still in high school he pumped gas then worked as head of security at K-Mart in Bellevue. When a senior in high school he began what would be a 27 year career as a heavy equipment operator by working as a crane operator at Bellefield Office Park in Bellevue. Quite an accomplishment for a 17 year old. Doug returned to school and then spent 20 years working in IS, IT and as a network administrator. Doug liked to tinker and could repair almost anything always chalking up these abilities to his Idaho ingenuity. Unknown to most he was a good cook and could not only prepare wonderful meals but also lemon meringue pie from scratch. He thoroughly enjoyed being an amateur (ham) radio operator (extra class and VE examiner) and the friends he made through this hobby. He also enjoyed fly fishing, shooting, lapidary work, gardening, the ocean and mostly being home with his wife. Doug and his wife first met when he was just 19 years old but the timing wasn't right. They were reunited a number of years later and celebrated 34 years of marriage. Doug was a devoted husband, humble, kind, honest, with a work ethic not often seen, smart and loving with an uncanny wit. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Blaine Deaton and Janice Rompel Evans and brother, Sean. He leaves behind his wife and soulmate, Susan, son, Blaine, stepchildren, Warren and Tamara; sister, Debi; grandchildren, nephews and a niece. Our hearts are broken but Doug will continue to be loved and missed more than words can say. In honoring his wishes, there will be no service.



