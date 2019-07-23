Douglas James Kihm Douglas Kihm passed away July 19, 2019. He was mountain biking on Stevens Pass, doing what he enjoyed, at a place he loved. Survived by his wife, Lisa and children, Bradley, Lindsey and Jim. His grand children, Alyssa, Amaya, Kirie, Mara, Colten, Grady, Ellis and Bodhi, who loved him dearly. Doug was born in Washington D.C. July 23, 1955 and grew up in Arlington, VA. He received a Bachelors of Science and Masters Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Virginia Tech. He continued his success as a Technical Fellow at Boeing for a 37 year career. He was accomplished both personally and professi-onally. A humble man who made an impact on everyone he met and will continue to positively influence our lives forever. Doug will always be remembered as a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a loyal, selfless and kind. Doug's quirky sense of humor brought much laughter and joy. Never asking for anything in return and always striving to make those around him flourish. Doug was always present, lead by example and never shied away from a challenge, no matter how big or small. He truly embodied the phrase Carpe' Diem. Memorial contributions may be given to the . Today marks his 64th birthday. Happy Birthday we love you!
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 23, 2019