1/1
Douglas Philbrick
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

It is with profound and overwhelming sadness we announce the passing of Douglas Philbrick on October 11th. Although he lived all over the Western U.S., Doug grew up in North Seattle attending Daniel Bagley Elementary, Wilson Jr High, and graduated from Ingraham High School. He loved to snow ski and lived and worked at destination ski resorts in Colorado and Utah.

Doug was very passionate about whatever he believed in. He would give you the shirt off his back, but don't try to take it. Although he was not 'formally' educated he was a lifelong learner and avid reader. Doug had a great sense of humor and quick wit. More descriptions of Doug: Freemason, Closet Christian, Mountain Climber/Hiker, Motorcycle Rider (certified 1,500 mile "Iron Butt" rider), Great Story Teller, Expert Gardner, Gourmet Cook (won awards in BBQ and smoker), Music Lover, Cancer Survivor, Lifelong Bachelor, EMT actually saved some lives), Animal Lover, Fisherman, Guitar Player, Excellent Photographer, Loved a good conspiracy theory, Incredibly Stubborn, Very Beloved Son, Brother, Uncle, Brother-In-Law, Nephew, Cousin, Friend. Doug succumbed to a rare complication after a routine surgery. 59 years old. We will miss him will think of him every day. We love you, Doug...Aloha.

September 1, 1961 - October 11, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved