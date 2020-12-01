It is with profound and overwhelming sadness we announce the passing of Douglas Philbrick on October 11th. Although he lived all over the Western U.S., Doug grew up in North Seattle attending Daniel Bagley Elementary, Wilson Jr High, and graduated from Ingraham High School. He loved to snow ski and lived and worked at destination ski resorts in Colorado and Utah.

Doug was very passionate about whatever he believed in. He would give you the shirt off his back, but don't try to take it. Although he was not 'formally' educated he was a lifelong learner and avid reader. Doug had a great sense of humor and quick wit. More descriptions of Doug: Freemason, Closet Christian, Mountain Climber/Hiker, Motorcycle Rider (certified 1,500 mile "Iron Butt" rider), Great Story Teller, Expert Gardner, Gourmet Cook (won awards in BBQ and smoker), Music Lover, Cancer Survivor, Lifelong Bachelor, EMT actually saved some lives), Animal Lover, Fisherman, Guitar Player, Excellent Photographer, Loved a good conspiracy theory, Incredibly Stubborn, Very Beloved Son, Brother, Uncle, Brother-In-Law, Nephew, Cousin, Friend. Doug succumbed to a rare complication after a routine surgery. 59 years old. We will miss him will think of him every day. We love you, Doug...Aloha.

September 1, 1961 - October 11, 2020