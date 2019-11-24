Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas R. Yearout. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas Yearout came into this world in 1951 through Francis and Grover Yearout in Vancouver, WA. His family was tied to the medical community; his grandfather and great-grandfather were both doctors, his late beloved mother, Francis, a nurse, in this, he felt a call to practice medicine of some form. He enlisted in the US Army Reserves and started his medical career as an EMT. His college years included attending Washington State University, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Biology in 1974 and continued on to study Veterinary Medicine, earning a Bachelor of Veterinary Science in 1978. This was followed by his Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine in 1980. He began his private practice in Lake Stevens, WA in 1980 working with companion animals, and continued his involvement in wildlife rehabilitation by co-founding the Wildlife Care Center in Everett, WA. In 1996, Dr. Yearout embarked on a holistic medicine retraining program, to learn and apply alternative healing modalities in his practice. He staunchly believed that utilizing a holistic approach gave the patient the very best chance of a true cure. He has written many articles for various journals and newspapers, including the popular Animal Zone column in the Sunday edition of the Everett Herald. Throughout his life he enjoyed hiking, gardening, making herbal medicines, playing the bagpipes, spending time on the beach with his dogs and loved ones, but his true and greatest love was the Art of Healing. He will be deeply missed by all who have known him and had time in the presence of this amazing healer.



