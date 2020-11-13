1/1
Douglas Whitney
1961 - 2020
Douglas Edward Whitney, the man, the myth, the legend, age 59, passed away October 30, 2020 at Providence Regional Medical Center, Everett, Washington. He was born March 11, 1961 in Alton, Illinois, to Monte Jack and Charlene (Long) Whitney.
Doug graduated from Everett Community College in 1997, and served three years in the US Army, and worked for Boeing for 22 years.
Doug is survived by his wife, Jaedine Mari Whitney; mother, Charlene Long; sons, Brandon Whitney, Jeremey Bryce, John Bryce, Jordan Whitney and Joshua Whitney; daughters, Heidi M. Whitney and Kayleela Moses; several grandchildren; brothers Jack Whitney and Ron (Sonny) Whitney; sisters, Cindy (Dennis) Failor, Vickie (Lona) Whitney and Blanche (Chris) Williams.
He was preceded in death by his father, Monte Jack Whitney; brother, Jeff Whitney.
A time of visitation will be available from Noon to 7:00, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Lemley Chapel, 1008 Third Street, Sedro-Woolley; a Funeral Service will be held at 11:00, Friday at Lemley Chapel, Pastor Jim Cannon presiding, followed by a Graveside Service at 1:30 at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park, Everett. Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be masks required, with social distancing. A Celebration of Life will be held next summer. Share your memories of Doug and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

March 11, 1961 - October 30, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
