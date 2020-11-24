Douglass Albert Massey, 75, born Oct 9, 1945 died Tue. Nov. 3, 2020 at his home in Bothell WA. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lynda (Redman) Massey, 2 sons, Richard Massey and his wife Bernadette, Douglass H. Massey, and daughter Wanda Marshall and husband Steve. 4 grandchildren Thomas Massey, Nicholas Massey and wife Amanda, Charles Marshall and wife Christina, Jessica Marshall and husband Chris Foreman. 2 great-grandchildren Owen Massey and Brooklyn Rupert. Doug is also survived by his brother Edward Massey, sister-in-law Beverly Lavdas and many nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Washington, the son of Thomas and Isobel (Somers) Massey. Attended boy scouts with his brother Edward. This is how he developed his love of the outdoors. He attended school until the 8th grade at this time he started helping his father replacing brakes. He met his wife Lynda Redman at Cedar Valley Christian Missionary Church they were married on Feb 11, 1963. Doug worked as a Dump Truck Driver for 20+ years and in construction. He also worked as a mechanic for Frank Hawkins Buick in Seattle with his father. Doug was an avid car collector and motorcycle rider. His favorite car in his collection was a 1965 Oldsmobile. Doug loved the outdoors and helping others. In recent years Doug returned to his faith and went on mission trips to Haiti, Honduras, and Africa. He had many church friends. A funeral was held on Nov 17th at North Seattle Church of the Nazarene, followed by a private burial. His final resting place will be at Floral Hills Cemetery in Lynnwood WA.

