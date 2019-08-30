Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dragan Bosnich. View Sign Service Information Surprise Funeral Care 16063 W. Bell Rd Surprise , AZ 85374 (623)-546-8002 Send Flowers Obituary

Nov. 24, 1951 - August 23, 2019 Our loving husband and father passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 23, 2019. Dragan was born November 24, 1951 in East Chicago, IN to his late father and mother, Slavko and Stana Bosnich. He is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Marco (Kayla) Bosnich, Jennifer (Brent) Holmes; brother, George (Vickie) Bosnich; numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and kumovi. He graduated from East Chicago Washington High School in 1969, then met his wife, Susan a few years later in Hammond, IN. Dan and Susan moved numerous times through his military career before settling in Washington State to raise their two children, Marco and Jennifer. Dan and Susan were married 42 years and were best friends and soul mates. Among his many academic accomplishments he graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with his BS in Industrial Technology. He proudly served in the United States Air Force for 23 years and worked for Boeing for 25 years. Upon retiring, Dragan and Susan moved to Surprise, AZ. Dan was an avid sports fanatic. He knew the stats for all players on his favorite teams. He was a die-hard Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. He was an amazing man who would go out of his way to help anyone in need. He was passionate about family and loved to laugh. His smile was so contagious and could brighten up anyone's day. His sense of humor was truly one-of-a-kind. He will be truly missed. A Visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 4436 E McKinley St, Phoenix, AZ 85005 with Funeral Services to follow at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. All floral arrangements should arrive to Surprise Funeral, Monday afternoon, 16063 W Bell Rd, Surprise AZ 85374



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 30, 2019

