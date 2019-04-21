Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Duane Allen Donovan. View Sign

Duane Allen Donovan was born on October 30, 1937 in Fort Lupton, Colorado to Charles and Hannah Donovan. He passed away on April 13, 2019 in Everett, Washington. The family relocated to Sumas, Washington and Duane graduated from Nooksack Valley High School, Everson, WA. In 1956, he joined the U.S. Air Force and retired as MSGT after over 21 years of honorable service. He was stationed in Kamloops, BC, Blaine, WA; Paine Field, Everett, WA; the Philippines; Colorado and Virginia. Duane married Nettie Halikow on December 28, 1957 in Abbotsford, BC. Nettie passed away on May 23, 2014. He loved fishing, camping, motor-homing and enjoyed being in the great outdoors with his family, especially trips to Canada and Alaska. Duane is survived by his three sons, Dwight Donovan of Everett; Daryl Donovan of Idaho and Darren Donovan of Snohomish, WA; sister, Delores Miracle of Everson and three grandchildren. Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th St, Kent, WA 98042.





