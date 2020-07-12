Duane C. Ike Sr, 75 of Tulalip, WA, went home to Glory July 6, 2020 in the comfort of his home.



He was born Feb. 11, 1947 in Chehalis, WA to Howard and Sally (Purcell) Ike. He was raised and educated in Toledo, WA.



He was a member of the Yakama Nation. He started working at the age of 14. He worked for various logging companies Tiin - ma; Wheelers; Mistletoe; and Yakima Forest Products. He retired at the age of 63. He enjoyed family gatherings; fishing; hunting; wood whittling; reading; coaching sports; his grandchildren; and most of all studying the Word (Bible). He was a member of the Tulalip Worship Center.



He is survived by his wife Francine Ike; children, Lucille Ike, Sally Armour, Georgia Ike-Taylor, Francis Ike, Lois Ike, Duane Ike Jr., Louis Ike, Trisahna Ike, Travis Vanfelt Wasco, Billy James, Darrin Howard, Gilbert Andrews, Ron Iukes, Billy Herrera, and Jake Britton; and his sister, Lila Loggins. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Rosalind Ike; son-in-law Kelly Joe Strong Sr; brothers, Matthew Ike Sr. and Ted Satanus; sisters Alice Ike, Charlette Wahpat and Helen Smartlowit.



Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Mission Beach Cemetery. February 11, 1947 - July 6, 2020



