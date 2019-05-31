Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Duane Dean Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Duane Johnson, 58 passed away unexpectedly on May 5, 2019 in Akron, Ohio. Duane was a friend to everyone he met and liked by all who knew him. After spending the past 10 years residing in Port Orchard, Washington where he worked as a Journeyman Boiler Maker on Naval ships for a Dept. of Defense Contractor, he recently moved to Akron to join his younger brother Lance's automotive repair business as a Sr. Auto Technician and quickly became an integral part of the team. Duane was preceded in death by his father, Leslie and is survived by many loved ones that will dearly miss him: his mother, Patricia Johnson of Snohomish, WA; his fiancée, Annie Mitchell of Albuquerque, NM; children, Tiffini (Jeff) Mullings of East Wenatchee, WA, Kaileen Barley of Vancouver, WA, and Justin Johnson of Spokane, WA; grandchildren, Nevaeh, Jaylie, Bryce, Adilynn, and Khayla; sister, Tricia (Scott) Fenter of Snohomish, WA; brothers, Leeland of Sultan, WA, Gary (Marlene) of Sultan, Chuck (KIbby) of Marysville, WA, Lance (Julie) of Akron, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was born in Everett, WA and grew up in Eastmont. At a young age he was intrigued by his father's automotive service station and could often be found, after getting ready for a special event, in the garage with something tore apart, dressed in his best clothes, with grease from head to toe. Duane had a passion for cars and was skilled in automotive repair and restoration. This enabled him to own an automotive repair shop with his older brother, Chuck for several years as well as many restoration projects he did often working alongside his oldest brother, Lee. Cremation took place on May 9, 2019; a celebration of his life with family and close friends will happen at a future date.



