January 24, 1938 - June 30, 2019 Dad passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 from heart complications. He was living in Mesa, AZ to where he moved permanently after retiring from UW Med Center in Seattle where he was the lead mechanic shop supervisor. He was born to Dean and Lois Sabine in Cleveland, OH, January 24, 1938. He is survived by his ex-wife, Donna; and their daughters, Terrey, Cindy and Jennie; grandchildren, Shane and Cyrrah; and great-grandchildren, Micah, Aslyn and Rowan; as well as many friends both in Washington and Arizona. He is also survived by his younger brother, Dale. He grew up in California and served in the US Army. Duane enjoyed traveling, camping, tinkering constantly and grilling anything on the BBQ. Always willing to lend a hand and was often seen joking with friends with a beer in hand! We spent many summers/years at Lake Connor Park in Washington. He enjoyed the warmth of Arizona and made a new home for himself, complete with a "cacti-garden". He loved it there to the end. Rest in Peace Dad! All our Love.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 7, 2019