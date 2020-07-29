1/1
Duane Kuhlman
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Duane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

On July 24th, local Snohomish Dairy Farmer and Community leader, Duane Kuhlman, went to be with his Lord and Savior.

He will be truly missed by his family, his wife Pat Kuhlman, Mike (Rose), Dan, Kathy (Guyle), Bobbi (Bruce), Bonni (Gene), Christine (Steve), and numerous grandkids, great-grandkids, and great-great-grandkids. Duane's parents were of German descent, he was born in Snohomish in 1928, and was 92 years old.

Duane loved life, lived it to the fullest, and always carried a big smile and a hearty hand shake. Duane attended Snohomish High school, played football, was a band member and excelled as an FFA Leader. Duane spent 2 years in the Army defending his country. This life experience, coupled with his parent's farm, propelled him into a successful and award winning Dairy career. Duane loved his farm, the animals, his family.

Later in life he played golf, horseshoes, and gardening. He was cherished by so many. Duane also gave back to the community. He nurtured many farm hands through life's early trials. Duane became an active member of the Snohomish Lions Club, where Duane and Pat were often seen selling hot dogs from the "Weenie Wagon", and was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Snohomish.

A small private family graveside service will be held in accordance with Washington State guidelines. A public viewing is planned for Friday July 31st, from 1 pm to 3 pm, at Bauer Funeral Chapel at 701 1st street in Snohomish. Remembrances should be made to the Snohomish Lions Club. Duane will be laid to rest at the Machias Community Cemetery. His family knew him as a kind and gentle man, a true Patriarch, and he will be truly missed.

April 10, 1928 - July 24, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bauer Funeral Chapel
701 First Street
Snohomish, WA 98290
3605684126
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved