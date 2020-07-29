On July 24th, local Snohomish Dairy Farmer and Community leader, Duane Kuhlman, went to be with his Lord and Savior.

He will be truly missed by his family, his wife Pat Kuhlman, Mike (Rose), Dan, Kathy (Guyle), Bobbi (Bruce), Bonni (Gene), Christine (Steve), and numerous grandkids, great-grandkids, and great-great-grandkids. Duane's parents were of German descent, he was born in Snohomish in 1928, and was 92 years old.

Duane loved life, lived it to the fullest, and always carried a big smile and a hearty hand shake. Duane attended Snohomish High school, played football, was a band member and excelled as an FFA Leader. Duane spent 2 years in the Army defending his country. This life experience, coupled with his parent's farm, propelled him into a successful and award winning Dairy career. Duane loved his farm, the animals, his family.

Later in life he played golf, horseshoes, and gardening. He was cherished by so many. Duane also gave back to the community. He nurtured many farm hands through life's early trials. Duane became an active member of the Snohomish Lions Club, where Duane and Pat were often seen selling hot dogs from the "Weenie Wagon", and was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Snohomish.

A small private family graveside service will be held in accordance with Washington State guidelines. A public viewing is planned for Friday July 31st, from 1 pm to 3 pm, at Bauer Funeral Chapel at 701 1st street in Snohomish. Remembrances should be made to the Snohomish Lions Club. Duane will be laid to rest at the Machias Community Cemetery. His family knew him as a kind and gentle man, a true Patriarch, and he will be truly missed.

April 10, 1928 - July 24, 2020