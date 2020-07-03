Duane Eugene Nations, 68, of Molson, Washington, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2020. Duane is survived by his wife of 49 years, Darla J. Nations of Aberdeen, WA; three children, Mark (Marci) Nations of Aberdeen, WA; Mindy (Scott) Carey, NM; Jeff (Shante) Nations of Aberdeen, WA, brothers and sisters, Jim (Vickie) Nations of Darrington, WA; Carrie (Berlin) Cook of Arlington, WA; Bonnie Moore of Kasilof, AK; Carl (Mollie) Nations of Quinault, WA and 5 grandchildren, Sierra (Hunter) Ostenson; Teagan Louthan; Chase Carey; Parker Nations and Madisyn Carey. Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Edith Nations, and his brother, Ray Nations. A "Celebration of Life" potluck gathering will be held at 1:00pm on July 11, 2020 at the home of Mark and Marci Nations, 30 Squirrel Road, Aberdeen, Washington. A private graveside gathering will be held at 11:00am on July 17, 2020 at Darrington Cemetery.



February 7, 1952 - March 15, 2020



