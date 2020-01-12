Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Duane O. Cash. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Duane passed away peacefully at home on January 7, 2020 after a long battle with injuries from a car accident. He was born on April 19, 1959 in Akron, Ohio to Duane Sr. and Thelma. He married Sandi Scott October 16, 1992 after three years of dating and they moved from Everett to Arlington, WA in 1996 to what would become their five acre llama farm. They enjoyed many years breeding, showing, and selling llamas throughout the US. He survived radical reconstruction from Stage II tongue cancer in 2007 and was considered cured. He loved sports and lived to golf. He was on the course most weekends and any other time he could. Fantasy Football with his guys was a passion. He was preceded in death by both parents and his beloved beagle, Sofie. He is survived by his wife, Sandi and daughter, Lindsay (Ryan), in-laws Jim and Lois Scott, sister-in-law, Sherry (Gregg), niece, Ashley, nephews, Adam (Jenna) and Andrew as well as great nieces, Rilynn, Palmer, and Payton. The family wishes to extend special thanks to the kind and compassionate people of Component Products who always treated him like family and supported us through both illnesses. A memorial will be held at a later date.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 12, 2020

