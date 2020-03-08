Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dusty E. Schuchard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Dusty Earlene Schuchard It is with great sadness that the family of Dusty Earlene Schuchard announces her sudden passing, on February 25, 2020 at her home in Twisp, WA at the age of 75 years. Dusty was born on November 4, 1944 in Cheyenne, WY to Earl and Gladys Rhodes. Dusty will be lovingly remembered by her son, Bob (Heidi) of Arlington, WA. She also leaves behind her three beautiful grand children, Timothy, Emilie, and Daniel, stepchildren, Jamie, Joe and Jody Schuchard and Anna Lara; sister, Bertha Flynn (Paul) of Friday Harbor, WA, brother Earl Rhodes (Sue) of Marysville, WA, brother, Howard Rhodes (Kristi) of Everett, WA, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Schuchard; her parents and her sister, Vearl Brydges. Dusty was a housewife and accomplished artist. Her beautiful paintings grace the walls of family and friends. Her career interests included working in construction until an industrial accident left her a paraplegic and crewing on a fishing boat with her husband. After the move from Everett to Twisp in 2004, she worked in the vineyard on their property. She was also very involved in her local church, the Church on the Rise in Twisp. A celebration of Dusty's life will be held at 11:00 am, on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Atonement Free Lutheran Church, 6905 172nd St NE, Arlington, WA. A luncheon and time of fellowship will follow the service. Please do an act of kindness or special smile for somebody in memory of Dusty. " Sheltered in the arms of God, she has exchanged her broken body for a beautiful, new body. " Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

