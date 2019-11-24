Dwight Schultz

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dwight Schultz.
Service Information
Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services
809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2
Bellingham, WA
98225
(360)-656-5459
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
119 Texas St.
Bellingham, WA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
119 Texas St.
Bellingham, WA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Bayview Cemetery
Bellingham, WA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dwight Douglas Schultz Dwight Douglas Schultz, age 68, of Bellingham, WA, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 in Bellingham. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 119 Texas St., Bellingham, WA 98225 with burial following at Bayview Cemetery in Bellingham. Visitation will held at the Church prior to the service from 10:00- 10:30 a.m. Please share your thoughts and memories online at sigsfuneralservices.com
logo
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.