Dwight Douglas Schultz Dwight Douglas Schultz, age 68, of Bellingham, WA, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 in Bellingham. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 119 Texas St., Bellingham, WA 98225 with burial following at Bayview Cemetery in Bellingham. Visitation will held at the Church prior to the service from 10:00- 10:30 a.m. Please share your thoughts and memories online at sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 24, 2019