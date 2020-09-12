Dxwsxecab (the thoughtful one) aka Keaden Nicholas Goodrich Posey was born in Seattle, WA on December 25th, 1991 (the best Christmas gift ever). He was called home peacefully in his sleep from natural causes on September 6th, 2020.

He is a Tulalip tribal member who resided on the Tulalip reservation. He was a loving son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle, friend and Godfather. He was a beautiful heart and soul. He embodied everything that was beautiful and loved in this world and had a fierce love for his family; family was everything to him. He taught others how to love and be loved.

He was proud to be a University of Washington (UofW) baby, born one week before the UW Huskies won the National Championship. He started sports at the age of three. Although he loved all sports; Hockey was the sport he most enjoyed. Keaden was a self-proclaimed nerd that enjoyed Pokemon, Harry Potter, Percey Jackson, Star Wars and Lord of the Rings. He was proud to be a Raven Claw. He was zealous about Greek mythology which led him to travel to Greece and Rome with his cousin Keani. He enjoyed hunting with his brother and friends, guns, knives, games and traveling. When he was passionate about something, he loved to share it with loved ones.

Keaden was preceded in death by his unborn child with fiance, Ehrin; nephew Nicholas Posey, Great great grandmother, Edith Percival Parks, Great Grandma Winona Cooper, his Great grandpa Lloyd Posey, Grandpa Lloyd (Grumpy) Grow, Uncle Duane Posey, Great Grandma Elizabeth Posey, Aunt Marilyn Lewis, Aunt Wendy Gobin, Aunt Marilyn Posey, Cousin Crystal Gobin, Great Grandpa Thomas Gobin, Cousin Teddy Orr, and Cousin Dennis Boon.

Keaden is survived by his parents Dana (Crystal) Posey, Nikki Thompson-Posey, Brother Kanim (Ariette) Posey, Sister Katie DiRe, Fiance Ehrin Migliar, dog Precious, Grandparents Dean and Debbie Posey, Rikki Kellogg Grow, Aunts Becky Posey, Kim Thompson, Brett (Bryan) Parker, Uncle Tommy (Santana) Thompson, Cousins Keani Posey, Joseph Hatch, Jr., Tnessa (Hayden) Hatch, Ratina (Josh) Hatch, Teague Parker, Kenzie Thompson, Jayden Thompson, and too many others to be named. Nieces Arabella Posey, Saleesta Posey and Goddaughter Atheena Trobee.

"All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us"

-Gandalf

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Tulalip Gym with burial to follow at Mission Beach Cemetery,

