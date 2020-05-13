On Monday, May 4, 2020, Dylan Clarke Cole, born to Laurie Ann Holmes (Cole) and Loren Darrel Cole on August 12, 1984, passed away. Dylan was a bright, funny, and fiercely-loyal man who cared deeply for his family, friends and all animals. He'd do or say almost anything to get someone to laugh and would be by a friend's side in an instant if they needed him. Dylan loved teaching his nephews new jokes, cinema and recommending movies and shows to watch, and long, strong hugs. Dylan is survived by his mother and step-father, Laurie and John Holmes; his younger siblings, Andrea Haugen and Colin Cole; his brother-in-law, Ty Haugen; his nephews, Torben and Griffin Haugen; niece, Hannah Haugen; countless aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his pets: the faithful old wolf, Rufus, and the cats, Dodge, Dube, and Fry.