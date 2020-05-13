Dylan Clarke Cole
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dylan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Monday, May 4, 2020, Dylan Clarke Cole, born to Laurie Ann Holmes (Cole) and Loren Darrel Cole on August 12, 1984, passed away. Dylan was a bright, funny, and fiercely-loyal man who cared deeply for his family, friends and all animals. He'd do or say almost anything to get someone to laugh and would be by a friend's side in an instant if they needed him. Dylan loved teaching his nephews new jokes, cinema and recommending movies and shows to watch, and long, strong hugs. Dylan is survived by his mother and step-father, Laurie and John Holmes; his younger siblings, Andrea Haugen and Colin Cole; his brother-in-law, Ty Haugen; his nephews, Torben and Griffin Haugen; niece, Hannah Haugen; countless aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his pets: the faithful old wolf, Rufus, and the cats, Dodge, Dube, and Fry.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved