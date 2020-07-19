Earl Coonrod at the age of 86 passed away in June leaving behind his wife, two children and spouses, four grandchildren and two great grand children.



After Earl's time in the Air Force he graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked at Marathon in Wisconsin, Scott Paper and Himberly Clark in Everett.



Earl enjoyed visiting with friends and family and never missed a reunion in Kansas where he was born.



Memories of Earl will be shared with Friends and Family and there will be no formal funeral. Earl Coonrod



