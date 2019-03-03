Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl D. Wood. View Sign

Earl D. Wood passed away in Green Valley, Arizona on February 11, 2019. Earl was born in Quitman, Arkansas to McKinley and Wilma Davis Wood on July 1, 1927. After graduating from South Side High School in Damascus, Arkansas, Earl enlisted in the Navy in 1945. After receiving an honorable discharge as a Seaman First Class, he attended Arkansas Tech and received a degree in Engineering. While employed by Kohler in Wisconsin, he met Anna, who would later become his wife and the mother of his four sons. Earl began his employment with Boeing in 1952, and worked in the Wichita, Kansas plant until 1967 when he moved his family to Bothell, Washington. After 35 years at Boeing, Earl retired as a Project Manager in 1987. Earl became a Mason in 1951. He was a Sunday school teacher, Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader while his sons were growing up. He enjoyed camping, water skiing and boating with his sons. He also enjoyed hiking, square dancing, mountain biking and birding. Earl had a keen interested in genealogy, writing and the Civil War. In an article published in the Green Valley News, he told the story of the explosion that sank the steamship Sultana which was returning 2,400 Union soldiers from Confederate prison camps. His own great-grandfather, Peter Tipton, together with a great-uncle and a cousin, were among the 700 survivors. Another Tipton cousin was among the 1,700 who died. Earl is survived by Mamie, his Life Partner of 17 years; his four sons, Michael (Laura), Larry (Joyce), David (Jeanne) and Phil; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; three sisters, Willie Mayo, Reba Cunningham and Ardith Helms; and his two beloved puppies, Topsy and Millie. Earl was preceded in death by his wives, Anna and Annabelle. Earl's remains will be placed next to Annabelle in Everett, Washington. A celebration of Earl's life will be held in Green Valley, Arizona, on a date to be determined. A private family grave site memorial will take place in Everett, Washington sometime in the summer.



