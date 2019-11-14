Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl "Moxy" Renecker. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Visitation 1:00 PM Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 View Map Service 6:00 PM Tulalip Tribal Gym Funeral service 10:00 AM Tulalip Tribal Gym Send Flowers Obituary

Earl "Moxy" Renecker passed away in his home in Tulalip, WA on November 9, 2019 at the age of 99 years. Moxy was a Tulalip Tribal Member and Veteran Merchant Marine serving in World War II. He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Bernice Shelton Renecker, and sons, Dell and Jim Renecker; his mother, Isabelle Brown Gobin, father, Jesse Renecker, and all his siblings - Isabelle, Anna Mae, Shirley, Emery, Daryl, Frank, and John. He is survived by his daughter, Sharon Renecker; grandchildren, Cody (Sausha) and Tyler Perry, Zee Morehead; the sparkle of his eye, great-great grandson, Leland Stephen Perry; and special friends and caretakers, Michael Archangel and Sonny Nguyen. Moxy was born in Whidbey Island May 25, 1920. He attended Haskell University as a young man and earned certification as a Welder. Moxy joined the service as a Merchant Marine shortly after marrying Bernice in 1942. When he returned home, he and his wife and children relocated to Eastern Washington where he became a Welder for Hanford Nuclear Plant. He retired from Hanford in 1984 and moved back home to Tulalip with his wife and daughter. He worked for the Tulalip Tribes for several years as an Automotive Maintenance Supervisor. Moxy was a very ambitious and hardworking man, thus earning him the nickname "Moxy" at a young age. He loved to tend to his garden and work in his yard. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife and family. In later years he loved time with his grandchildren, and his great-great grandson. Moxy was also known for his love of playing Slot Machines, at home in Washington and in Reno, NV. Moxy was a character, funny, quick witted, and a flirt with the ladies and loved by many. He was also a true role model of strength, integrity, hard work, commitment and loyalty. He loved his family and always looked after to make sure they were taken care of. He will be forever in the hearts of those who were blessed to know and love him. Visitation will be Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1pm at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home. Interfaith will be 6pm at the Tulalip Tribal Gym. Funeral services will be November 16, 2019 at 10am at the Tulalip Tribal Gym with burial to follow at Mission Beach Cemetery.





