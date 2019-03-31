Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl Tuininga. View Sign

Earl Tuininga, age 79, passed through the veil on March 23, 2019 at 3:56pm in Deer Park, WA. He was born in Everett, WA on May 4, 1939. Earl graduated from high school in 1957, his mom wanted him and his brother, Glenn, to be raised and taught in the Christian way of life. He and his brother were both baptized and confirmed members of the Lutheran Church. Earl served five years in the Navy as a Jet Mechanic on board US Navy aircraft carriers. He was honorably discharged. After the military, with the support of his loving wife, Diane, he graduated from college with a degree in Forest Management. He was a Regional Forester and a Timber Sale Inspector for 33 years prior to retirement. Additionally, he performed and excelled in forest fire management and obtained many recognitions from multiple forests that he served. He was a volunteer fireman in Brookings, OR. He also served with the US Coast Guard Reserve. He worked for the Illinois Ranger District and the Siskiyou National Forest and several others during his career. After retirement in 1991, he worked for Hewlett Packard. Earl did volunteer work including Harrison Medical Center in Bremerton, WA. He volunteered at both the hospital and the doctors' clinic in Belfair, WA. He also talked frequently about his volunteer work at Haydom Hospital in Tanzania, Africa, where he volunteered in the woodshop to build needed medical equipment and supplies. Earl's highest accomplishment in life was his devotion to family and friends. His favorite hobbies included fishing and hunting. He made annual hunting trips in Oregon and Washington. He treated animals and all living things with respect and demonstrated that in his hunting and fishing methods. Earl is survived by his brother, Glenn Tuininga and family; his daughter, Joyce Belnap; son-in-law, Alan Belnap; and grandchildren, Mihret and Yitbarek Belnap. He was preceded in death by his eternal wife, Diane Clymer. Additionally, passed before him is father, Wayne Tuininga; mother, Esther Tuininga and all of his grandparents. Earl's service and burial is March 27, 2019 at 1:30pm at the Tahoma National Cemetery at 18600 SE 240th Street, Kent, WA 98042. Memorial contributions can be sent to The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, 5705 Grant Creek Rd, Missoula, MT 59808 or 1-800-225-5355. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 31, 2019

