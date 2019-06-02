June 15, 1942 - February 16, 2019 Edel Julie (Haugen) Anderson, 76 years old, of East Wenatchee, WA, was born June 15, 1942 in Steinsdalen, Norway and passed February 16, 2019. Edel was a life-long seamstress and worked in the upholstery business for many years. Furniture was her passion. She was very fond of knitting and needlepoint. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hartvick and Jenny Haugen; brothers, Harold Haugen and Lennard Haugen. She is survived by sons, Dennis (Rhonda) Anderson, Doug (Teresa) Anderson, Jeff (Debbie) Anderson, Chuck (Cindy) Anderson; and eight grandchildren. Please join us with your memories for a celebration of Edel's life, Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Lions Hall at Forest Park, 802 E Mukilteo Blvd, Bldg 258, Everett, WA at 1:00 p.m. Please, no flowers.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 2, 2019