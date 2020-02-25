Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:30 PM Darrington Community Center 570 Sauk Ave. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Edie Laurie Fowler Ford Passed away on February 19, 2020 at the age of 65 at Cascade Valley Hospital in Arlington, WA. She was surrounded by loving family, friends, and co-workers. Edie was born June 25, 1954 in Everett, WA to John and Alice Fowler. Survivors include her four siblings: Frances Fowler, Sandra Stitsel, Lee (Shorty) Fowler, and Wolfgang Karpstein. She grew up in Darrington, WA, graduated from Darrington High School, and lived her whole life in Darrington. Edie worked a numerous amount of jobs throughout her life, where she eventually retired from Cascade Valley Hospital after 22 years. Some of her other jobs of employment would include, working at Summit Timber, running and being a partial owner of a video store, Aerocell, planting and trimming bonsai trees, and lastly Cascade Valley Hospital. Predeceased by her husband, Johnny W. Ford on January 14, 2007. They are survived by two children, Marc Ford and his wife, Julie Ford and Brandi Miller and her husband, Eric Miller; six grandchildren, Railynn Ford, Preston Johnson, Lexsy Ford, Jorjah Johnson, Jada Miller, and Blake Miller. This does not include the many nephews, nieces, cousins, or in-law, which was a big part of her life and she loved very much. If you knew Edie, you knew she was full of life and always on the move. She loved outdoor activities, which included mushroom picking, fir cone gathering, camping, and swimming in the river. She was an entertainer, comic, storyteller, and life of the party. Edie would put together these amazing activities for her grand children, nieces or nephews' children and the neighborhood kids which include things like her own version of Fear Factor, which was amazing and so much fun for all! Edie would pitch a tent in the summer and sleep outdoors with all her grandchildren and anyone that wanted to be part of it. She was also a great cook and cooked in abundance, she cooked for her family, her children's friends, neighbors, and literally anyone that was in her home. Edie's love for animals was like no other, and animals were drawn to her because of it. If there was a stray dog it found her porch, if a stray cat needed food, she bought it. Just recently Edie made friends with a squirrel, she set out peanuts and in return the squirrel left her gifts such as moss, tree branches, lichen, and bark. Celebration of life will be on Friday February 28, 2020 at 3:30 at the Darrington Community Center located at 570 Sauk Ave. No grave side will be held at this time. Flowers can be donated or other donations can be made to the Community Center Fund or Darrington Memorial Dinners. A big thank you to all her family, friends, and loved ones for being by her side through her illness and last days. Also, to Cascade Valley Hospital's doctors, nurses and staff, all of you were so wonderful to Edie. And to hospice, for the extra care during this time. Thank you to each and every one of you who showed your love and support!



