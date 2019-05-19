Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ediith Hassing. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edith Hassing It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Edie Hassing. She passed away on March 18, 2019 in Everett, WA, at the age of 63 with family at her side. Edie was born on September 16, 1955 to Lloyd and Eunice Anderson. Edie loved to garden, was a wonderful cook and kept a beautiful home. Edie loved being at home, but an occasional trip to the Casino was always enjoyable. Edie is survived by her son, Michael Hassing (Amy), daughter, Jamie (Hassing) Mansur (Derek); her sister, Vicky Jackson (Al). She leaves behind five grandchildren: Abbey, Bailee, Wyatt, Sam ad Erica; two nephews: Jake Rose and family, and Brad Rose and family. She also leaves behind her boyfriend, Chuck Tobler. Edie is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Eunice Anderson and her brother, Mike Anderson. A Celebration of life will held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 1pm to 4pm at 7509 51st Ave NE, Marysville, WA 98270. Edie will be forever loved and missed by family and friends.



Edith Hassing It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Edie Hassing. She passed away on March 18, 2019 in Everett, WA, at the age of 63 with family at her side. Edie was born on September 16, 1955 to Lloyd and Eunice Anderson. Edie loved to garden, was a wonderful cook and kept a beautiful home. Edie loved being at home, but an occasional trip to the Casino was always enjoyable. Edie is survived by her son, Michael Hassing (Amy), daughter, Jamie (Hassing) Mansur (Derek); her sister, Vicky Jackson (Al). She leaves behind five grandchildren: Abbey, Bailee, Wyatt, Sam ad Erica; two nephews: Jake Rose and family, and Brad Rose and family. She also leaves behind her boyfriend, Chuck Tobler. Edie is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Eunice Anderson and her brother, Mike Anderson. A Celebration of life will held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 1pm to 4pm at 7509 51st Ave NE, Marysville, WA 98270. Edie will be forever loved and missed by family and friends. Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close