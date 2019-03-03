Edith A. Lovelace

March 7, 1926 - January 28, 2019 Edith A. Lovelace, age 92, passed away January 28, 2019. Survived by daughters, Judi, Linda, Nanci and Kathi. She enjoyed life and was always ready for new adventures and experiences. A Celebration of Life will be held May 4, 2019 at the Monroe Community Senior Center. See Tributes at A Sacred Moment.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 3, 2019
