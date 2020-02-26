Edith Fleischer, 93, of Everett, WA died February 22, 2020 after a sudden illness. Edith was born on October 4, 1926 in Vienna, Austria. She is preceded in death by her husband, Klaus, and is survived by her son (Russell) and grandson (Daniel). After receiving a degree in Fashion Design from the New York Fashion Institute she moved to California to meet and marry her husband. They resided in California until they retired and moved to Everett in 1978. Edith was active in supporting the Everett Philharmonic volunteering for nearly 20 years. She was a member of both the Everett Newcomers and the Seattle Newcomers clubs and served as officers for both groups. She also participated in ballroom dancing competitions, bowling, and was an avid pinochle, bridge and MahJongg player. Two more of her favorite pastimes were traveling to Las Vegas and rooting for the Mariners. Edith will be remembered as an independent spirit who cared deeply for her friends and family. A celebration of Edith's life will take place from 1-4 pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Garden Court Retirement Center. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 26, 2020