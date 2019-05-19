Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edmunde H. L. Lewin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edmunde "Ed" Henry Leyland Lewin Edmunde "Ed" Lewin, 85, of Kingston, WA, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 after battling mesothelioma. Ed was born January 18, 1934 in Liverpool, England, the third of four children to parents William Lewin and Olive Muriel Leyland. In 1963, Ed married Heather Dorothy Allison in Wallasey, England. After working as an engineer for a few years at the Capenhurst Atomic Energy Lab in England, Ed and Heather decided to join several of Heather's siblings and emigrated to the USA in 1964. They arrived in New York City and stayed with family as they prepared for their new life. After dragging their in-laws all over town to find the best, cheapest car, Ed and Heather began a fantastic cross-country trip with a unique combination of frugality and scenery. While the car completed the journey, they had a few unexpected stops along the way. Their cross-country journey covered more than 9,000 miles and countless campgrounds but eventually ended in Seattle, Washington. Ed and Heather settled down and built their life in the northwest. Ed worked for many years providing contract engineering services to Boeing. Ed enjoyed his work and the flexibility that his contractor role provided to continue to travel. Ed and Heather traveled around the world during their time together until Heather's death in 2004. Ed continued his road trips after Heather's passing and remained very active in retirement. He belonged to several organizations including the Eagles, the Mountaineers, the Britannia Club, and The Puget Sound Traditional Jazz Society. Ed loved music and never tired of dancing. He was a jovial fellow and a true gentleman. Ed is survived by his sister, Margaret Olive Lewin in Cambridge, England, several sister and brothers-in-law, and 14 nieces and nephews around the globe. They are all so deeply saddened to lose one of the best representatives of the family. A celebration of Ed's life is planned for Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at the Village Green Community Center, 26159 Dulay Rd NE, Kingston, Washington.



Edmunde "Ed" Henry Leyland Lewin Edmunde "Ed" Lewin, 85, of Kingston, WA, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 after battling mesothelioma. Ed was born January 18, 1934 in Liverpool, England, the third of four children to parents William Lewin and Olive Muriel Leyland. In 1963, Ed married Heather Dorothy Allison in Wallasey, England. After working as an engineer for a few years at the Capenhurst Atomic Energy Lab in England, Ed and Heather decided to join several of Heather's siblings and emigrated to the USA in 1964. They arrived in New York City and stayed with family as they prepared for their new life. After dragging their in-laws all over town to find the best, cheapest car, Ed and Heather began a fantastic cross-country trip with a unique combination of frugality and scenery. While the car completed the journey, they had a few unexpected stops along the way. Their cross-country journey covered more than 9,000 miles and countless campgrounds but eventually ended in Seattle, Washington. Ed and Heather settled down and built their life in the northwest. Ed worked for many years providing contract engineering services to Boeing. Ed enjoyed his work and the flexibility that his contractor role provided to continue to travel. Ed and Heather traveled around the world during their time together until Heather's death in 2004. Ed continued his road trips after Heather's passing and remained very active in retirement. He belonged to several organizations including the Eagles, the Mountaineers, the Britannia Club, and The Puget Sound Traditional Jazz Society. Ed loved music and never tired of dancing. He was a jovial fellow and a true gentleman. Ed is survived by his sister, Margaret Olive Lewin in Cambridge, England, several sister and brothers-in-law, and 14 nieces and nephews around the globe. They are all so deeply saddened to lose one of the best representatives of the family. A celebration of Ed's life is planned for Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at the Village Green Community Center, 26159 Dulay Rd NE, Kingston, Washington. Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close