Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Allen Janzen. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Feb. 12, 1942 - Nov. 3, 2019 Edward Allen Janzen was born February 12, 1942 in Stockton, California, to Herman and Barbara Janzen, the middle child of three. He grew up in Stockton where he graduated from Franklin High School in 1959 at the age of 17. He immediately began a career as a Sheet Metal Worker - a profession he continued until his retirement in 2001. In 1969 Ed moved to Alaska, continuing his Sheet Metal Work but also becoming the Business Manager for the Sheet Metal Worker's Union for eighteen years. At that time, he moved to Washington to marry Jan Arnold in August of 1994. Ed and Jan lived in Edmonds initially. After three years they moved to Snohomish where they lived for ten years. They then built their home in Everett where they have lived to the present time. Ed's passion was classic cars which he collected, rebuilt and loved to show. He was a member of the Thursday Night Garage Association (TNGA) - where all the men loved to talk cars … and eat. Ed enjoyed spending time with family and friends, where you knew in his presence you would have a good time and his attention was 100% focused on the present. Ed was observant of the needs of those around him always willing to fix whatever needed to be fixed for family, friends and neighbors. He passed away peacefully at home on November 3. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Herman Jr. He is survived by Jan, his beloved wife of 25 years; his sister, Barbara Ann Fox; daughters, Carol Lynn (Rick) Conwell, Cheryl Janzen, Chirley (Gary) Winborg, and Leanne (Sonny) Snowden; son, Denny (Beth) Arnold; grandchildren, Jeremy Garcia, Amanda James, Meranda Conwell, Jaylon Winborg, Treyton Winborg, Garren Arnold, Monnica Conwell, Ryan Winborg, Grace Arnold, and Tyler Winborg; and great-grandchildren, Ethan Garcia, Ayden James, and Janelle Garcia. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, 12:00pm, Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery - 4504 Broadway Everett, WA 98203. In lieu of flowers donations to Evergreen Health Hospice Care:





Feb. 12, 1942 - Nov. 3, 2019 Edward Allen Janzen was born February 12, 1942 in Stockton, California, to Herman and Barbara Janzen, the middle child of three. He grew up in Stockton where he graduated from Franklin High School in 1959 at the age of 17. He immediately began a career as a Sheet Metal Worker - a profession he continued until his retirement in 2001. In 1969 Ed moved to Alaska, continuing his Sheet Metal Work but also becoming the Business Manager for the Sheet Metal Worker's Union for eighteen years. At that time, he moved to Washington to marry Jan Arnold in August of 1994. Ed and Jan lived in Edmonds initially. After three years they moved to Snohomish where they lived for ten years. They then built their home in Everett where they have lived to the present time. Ed's passion was classic cars which he collected, rebuilt and loved to show. He was a member of the Thursday Night Garage Association (TNGA) - where all the men loved to talk cars … and eat. Ed enjoyed spending time with family and friends, where you knew in his presence you would have a good time and his attention was 100% focused on the present. Ed was observant of the needs of those around him always willing to fix whatever needed to be fixed for family, friends and neighbors. He passed away peacefully at home on November 3. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Herman Jr. He is survived by Jan, his beloved wife of 25 years; his sister, Barbara Ann Fox; daughters, Carol Lynn (Rick) Conwell, Cheryl Janzen, Chirley (Gary) Winborg, and Leanne (Sonny) Snowden; son, Denny (Beth) Arnold; grandchildren, Jeremy Garcia, Amanda James, Meranda Conwell, Jaylon Winborg, Treyton Winborg, Garren Arnold, Monnica Conwell, Ryan Winborg, Grace Arnold, and Tyler Winborg; and great-grandchildren, Ethan Garcia, Ayden James, and Janelle Garcia. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, 12:00pm, Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery - 4504 Broadway Everett, WA 98203. In lieu of flowers donations to Evergreen Health Hospice Care: www.evergreenhealth.com/hospice would be preferred. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close