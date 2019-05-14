Edward Page Suzanne Rossnagale Page There will be a celebration of life for Edward L. Page and Suzanne L. Rossnagale Page, Sunday May 19, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. for those that did not make it to the graveside services. Please come and celebrate the life of these two beautiful souls that are now together in heaven. The Celebration will be held at the Improved Order of Redmen and Degree of Pocahontas Hall., 6814 Washington Avenue, Everett, WA 98203.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 14, 2019