Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Page Suzanne Rossnagale Page There will be a celebration of life for Edward L. Page and Suzanne L. Rossnagale Page, Sunday May 19, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. for those that did not make it to the graveside services. Please come and celebrate the life of these two beautiful souls that are now together in heaven. The Celebration will be held at the Improved Order of Redmen and Degree of Pocahontas Hall., 6814 Washington Avenue, Everett, WA 98203.

Edward Page Suzanne Rossnagale Page There will be a celebration of life for Edward L. Page and Suzanne L. Rossnagale Page, Sunday May 19, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. for those that did not make it to the graveside services. Please come and celebrate the life of these two beautiful souls that are now together in heaven. The Celebration will be held at the Improved Order of Redmen and Degree of Pocahontas Hall., 6814 Washington Avenue, Everett, WA 98203. Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 14, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close