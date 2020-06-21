Edward Everett Breckenridge, age 79, passed away during the night at home in Edmonds, WA, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, after months of declining health.



Ed was a Renaissance man who loved learning about the world around him and how it worked. He spent many hours at libraries and bookstores and was an avid reader. He was able to converse on most topics and loved to talk. He had a laugh that was bigger than life. Above all, he felt called to share his faith in Jesus Christ with anyone who wanted to engage. He firmly believed in his salvation and the life to come.



Ed was an experienced welder and wood worker. He was adept at adapting common articles to new purposes. He was an avid collector of a wide variety of items as he could see a potential use (conventional and non-conventional) for everything. His book collection exceeded 10,000 volumes, all non-fiction, many on history, weapons, and how-to. He appreciated beauty in whatever form whether belt buckles, jewelry, clothes, or collectibles. He was a bargain hunter and devoted shopper at Deseret Industries. His philosophy was: "A bargain is something you don't need but can't afford to pass up".







He was born as Edward Charles Everett on December 21, 1940, in Toppenish, Washington, to Edward and Virginia Everett. Late in life he changed his name to honor his mother's side of the family. He served in the Army and the Army National Guard. He attended Bob Jones University but graduated from Seattle Pacific University with a degree in history and teaching. He was a substitute teacher in history and shop in the Seattle School District.







Ed is survived by his housemate and best friend of 42 years, Ruth Van Dyke. He was the brother of Alice Farrar and Rose Mary Burck. He is also survived by his son, Edward Timothy Everett, his grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and their children.



A graveside service was held at Calvary Cemetery, Seattle, WA, on June 12, with limited family members. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date when gatherings are permitted. Contributions in remembrance of Ed may be made to Deseret Industries, 17935 Aurora Avenue North, Shoreline, Washington 98133.



December 21, 1940 - June 3, 2020



