October 31, 1964 - July 18, 2019 Edward Sibrel, 54, passed away in his home on July 18, 2019. He was born on October 31, 1964 in Tacoma, WA. Ed was an avid hiker and will be remembered for his love of the outdoors and his incredible sense of humor. Ed was a Capital Project Manager for the City of Edmonds and served his community for 15 years. He is survived by his children, Andrew, Daniel, Miranda; and his sister, Anne. His Memorial/Celebration of Life will be held at Scuttlebutt Taproom in Everett, WA on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 2, 2019