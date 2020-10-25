Ed passed away at the age 89 in Providence Hospital Everett. He was born in Tacoma, Washington to Joel and Margaret Conner of Grandview, Washington. Being a child of the depression, in his youth Ed helped make ends meet in his family by doing jobs like selling firewood and riding in the back of trucks picking potatoes in Central Washington. The family soon relocated to Alderwood Manor where Ed met his future wife, Joyce, on the school bus to Edmonds High. He graduated as vice-president of his class and lettered in baseball, class of 1949.

His nickname "Steady Eddie" was well deserved, always thinking of and taking care of others. He entered active service with the U.S. Air Force in early spring of 1951, serving in the Korean war through December 13th, 1952. Returning home, he married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Gubsch, in 1953. Early married, this loyal and dedicated husband provided by taking on jobs such as the Elephant Car Wash and US Plywood. In 1957, he began a 30 year career with the Seattle Fire Department, many of those years as the fire engine driver. He was a pretty good chef too, always cooking for the crew. He worked second jobs at Todd Shipyards and electrical work at Bowie Electric in Ballard before retiring in 1995.

Ed enjoyed life. He loved all kinds of sports, especially golf. His entire back garage wall was lined with golf score cards from a multitude of different courses. There wasn't a game he didn't have fun competing in. He enjoyed playing cards, social dinners, square-dancing, and getting together with the gang at the lake. Family vacations and outings were a must. Retirement was full with travel and golfing with family and friends. Ed loved golf so much that they moved to Sun Lakes, Arizona purchasing a house right on the golf course. They moved back to Marysville in 2004 . Ed cared for others, was a good listener, and will be sorely missed.

Ed is survived by his wife Joyce of 67 years, his sister Charlene Bjork, sons Kevin and Kelly, 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded by his daughter, Kim Renee and brother, Richard Conner.

A memorial service will be held at Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills, 409 Filbert RD, Lynnwood, Washington on Monday,October 26th at noon.

September 27, 1931 - October 14, 2020