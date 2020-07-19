Edward Euken

Edward Henry Euken, 79, of Lynnwood, Washington passed away peacefully on June 25th, 2020 in Everett, Washington. At Ed's request, there will be no funeral or formal memorial service. Ed was born in Perham, Minnesota to Henry Euken and Alvina Genevia Ostenvick on May 21st, 1941. Alvina passed away when Ed was six months old and Florence Menz Euken joined the family to lovingly raise him. Ed grew up with a love of camping, fishing, hunting and scouting. Ed earned a Bachelor of Arts in School Administration followed by a Masters of Education from Central Washington University. Ed served students and the Edmonds School District learning community as a teacher and administrator for 27 years before his retirement in 1993. Ed spent thirteen summers running charters out of Neah Bay, WA taking people halibut and salmon fishing. Later, after hanging up the fishing poles, Ed and Nancy took customers on all-inclusive charters in their boat for sightseeing and exploring the waters of South East Alaska. The water is where he always felt at home. Ed and Nancy spent many years in their motorhome exploring our country and met many friends along the way. They lived in Tucson, AZ as well as Yakima, WA. Ed most recently was involved in a SendOutCards business with Nancy. In addition he was affiliated with the Edmonds BNI chapter 'Synergy Business Alliance' and served as Director Consultant. He truly loved mentoring people within these organizations and his care and compassion for the many people in his life was tremendous. Ed is survived by his wife Nancy Sundquist Euken, his three daughters: Lori Wheatley (Trent), Julie Horton (Lance) and Sandra Jameson (Mike) as well as seven grandchildren (Alexander, Abby, Emily, Cameron, Riley, Kennedy and Cooper). Ed's family gives thanks to the unbelievable Hospice Care Team at Providence who provided their expert comfort care to our husband, father and grandfather in his time of need. In lieu of flowers, for those who are so inclined, please make memorial donations in honor of Ed to Providence Hospice Care Center- Colby Campus. 1321 Colby Avenue, A Wing, 8th Floor Everett, WA 98201 Edward Euken In Loving Memory



