Eddie, as he wanted to be called, passed away July, 12, 2020 at the age of 46 at Providence Hospital in Everett Washington from organ failure. Eddie was born July 6, 1974 at the University Hospital in Seattle Washington to Floyd H and Carol E. Rossignol Sewell of Lynnwood, Washington. Eddie graduated from Lynnwood High School in 1992 and Clackamas Junior College, Oregon in 1994. He worked for Black Angus Steak House for 10 years, Boeing Everett for 2 years, and Ivar's Seafood Restaurant in Mukilteo Washington until the China virus closed Ivar's indefinitely.

Eddie is survived by a son, Elijah Reece Edens, 20 years old, residing in Everett, and Eddie's parents who retired in Musselshell County, Montana, grandma and grandpa to Elijah who is absolutely the love of their life and a blessing.

Cremation took place at Evergreen Cemetery in Everett on July 15, 2020. Eddie is now with us in Musselshell County. A memorial was held at Mukilteo Park July 18, 2020 with the assistance of Ivar's management, employees, many friends, neighbors, customers, High School Coach-Trainer Eric Ruska, and Eddie's best friend Jeremy Anderson. Without his help and volunteers we would not have made it. Thank you all.

Eddie says, -GO ROYALS-track and field. Patriots, Red Sox, and Fantasy Sports members.

July 6, 1974 - July 12, 2020