Edward Joseph Kamuda, age 77, passed away on July 31, 2020 in Oak Harbor, WA. Ed Kamuda moved to the Pacific Northwest from New York as a young man, fresh out of the Navy, intending to become a writer. One of his first introductions in La Conner, WA, was to Guy Anderson, who immediately took him under his wing. Guy convinced Ed that he was meant to be a painter rather than a poet. Ed began painting in oils alongside Guy and Clayton James in the early '70s. He continued to paint every single day for the next five decades. His style developed into richly colored, small, abstract oils, laid on with a palette knife. As a great lover of Nature's beauty, he also continuously painted outdoors, or "plein air".

He loved the Skagit Valley and considered this his home. Ed was the rarest type of human: endlessly talented, totally humble, and almost completely untethered to the things that motivate most people. He lived simply, surrounded only by his paintings and art books. Levi's and vintage Pendleton shirts were his timeless attire. Although a man of few words, he chose them carefully, and they often contained nuggets of wit, wisdom, and humor. Phrases like "every day has a beat", and "time is everything" would roll off his tongue like little gems. Ed had a childlike sense of wonder at even the most mundane of events. Drive-through lattes blew his mind while new technology disturbed him.

We were all fortunate to have had him pass through this Valley and leave behind the astounding gift of his art. He will be deeply missed.

A fund is being established for a book about his work and his life. Any donations can be made to "Ed Kamuda Foundation" and mailed to: c/o Amy Gould, 1605 Kathryn Ln. Bellingham, WA 98229. He was represented by Harris Harvey Gallery of Seattle, WA and I.e. gallery of Edison, WA.

February 12, 1943 - July 31, 2020